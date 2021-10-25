Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

MIAMI (AP) — A high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another teen who was angry the victim had previously had sex with the suspect's ex-girlfriend, authorities in South Florida said.

A 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend, who is also 17, and received help from another female friend, who is 16, Miramar police said. All three were charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Dwight “D.J.” Grant, 18, was stabbed in the neck with a small knife and later in the chest with a sword on Oct. 17 in the stairwell of his apartment complex, according to arrest affidavits for the three teens. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say Grant was lured to the crime scene by the jealous teen's current girlfriend, who he had arranged to meet to have sex.

