Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station

Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon.

An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about 40 to 50 youths who refused to move, causing a “public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment,” according to the Transit Police Department.

When the officer instructed the youths to either utilize the transit services or vacate the station, things turned violent, police said.

In a statement, the department wrote, “The group violently set upon the officer kicking and punching him about his body. Once the officer was on the ground several in the group continued to kick him and drag the officer.”

Additional Transit officers, as well as Boston police and Massachusetts State Police, were called to the scene to restore order.

Three girls, ages 14, 15, and 16, were arrested on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on an officer.

Additional arrests and charges are possible pending the outcome of an investigation.

