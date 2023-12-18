LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two men walking home from a convenience store about 7:30 p.m. Saturday were robbed at gunpoint by three boys, Lafayette police said.

The men were in an alley in the 1100 block of North 14th Street when a red car stopped. Three boys jumped out of the car and pointed a firearm at the men, police said. The teens stole the men's sidearms and drove away.

The victims, however, told police they knew the boys' street names and that they lived in Lafayette's Shoshone Apartments on the city's south side, police said.

Officers set up surveillance on the apartments, and when the three boys arrived home, they went into building 1869, police said.

Officers secured the building and called out everyone from inside. One of the three suspected robbers ― a 16-year-old — came out and was arrested, police said.

While people from the building came outside, police arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of trespassing at the apartment complex, police said. They also arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl on suspicion of resisting law enforcement. They became belligerent with officers, refusing to cooperate with the officers' orders, police said.

With only the two remaining robbery suspects remaining inside the apartment building, officers called for the boys to surrender.

They didn't.

Officers called out a SWAT team and got a warrant to search the apartment.

At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found the two juveniles ― a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy ― hiding in a bedroom. Police also recovered three handguns.

The three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: 3 Lafayette juveniles suspected of armed robbery