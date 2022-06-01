Police: 3 men found with more than 6 pounds of cocaine during stop on I-80 in Centre County

Three men were arrested Tuesday after state police at Rockview accused them of possessing about $250,000 worth of cocaine.

Juan Garcia Aguilar, 29, of Texas; Alfonso Herrera Mones, 28, of Mexico; and Daniel Torres, 22, of Kansas, were charged after a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Boggs Township.

The three were stopped because of their sedan’s “extremely dark window tint,” police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The search, which was assisted by a state Department of Corrections K-9, found about 6 1/2 pounds of cocaine, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed for any of the men.

Each was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanor drug charges. Torres was also charged with two summary traffic violations.

Each were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, who set bail at $250,000. They did not post bail and are detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 15.