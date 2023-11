WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said three men were shot Thursday night.

Police identify woman killed in Southeast DC shooting

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of N Capitol St. in Northwest, D.C.

All three men are still conscious and breaking and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.