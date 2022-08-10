Police: 3 men stabbed outside Braintree Residence Inn

BRAINTREE — Three men were stabbed and one critically injured in a confrontation between two groups at a Forbes Road hotel late Tuesday night, police said.

At 11:14 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of multiple stabbing victims at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 180 Forbes Road. Police said they found one man in the hotel lobby and two additional men suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot.

"The victims all had multiple stab wounds and were immediately treated by responding officers and subsequently transported to Boston-area hospitals," Braintree Police said in a statement.. "One victim is in critical condition and another is in stable condition. A third has been released from the hospital."

'I was shocked': Weymouth murder victim's family reacts to court ruling that could free killer

Seeing red: Water quality postings at Wollaston Beach are 'fatally flawed,' nonprofit says

Police said the victims are from out of state and were staying at the hotel while working in the area. Initial investigation showed a confrontation occurred in the parking lot between two groups who may have known each other. The members of the other group left the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives from Braintree Police and State Police are investigating, along with State Police Crime Scene Services. Braintree Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 781-794-8620.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers who make this coverage possible. Please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Three injured, one critically, in stabbing outside Braintree hotel