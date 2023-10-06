Police: 3-month-old infant dies, twin sibling severely injured in Cocoa child abuse case

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested Friday on child abuse charges after one of their 3-month-old twins died and another was severely injured, the Cocoa Police Department said.

Officers said Quentin Smith and Hannah Jones are facing multiple child abuse charges after the death of one of their infants.

Police said they received a 911 call about an unresponsive child Thursday morning in the 1000 block of North Fiske Boulevard.

Officials said all attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

Detectives said they immediately started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and severe injuries to the twin sibling.

Police said after interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the home, detectives obtained enough probable cause to arrest both parents.

According to a report, Smith is charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily injury, and domestic battery.

Jones has been charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily injury, and failure to report the incident to law enforcement, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.

