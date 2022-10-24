Police: 3-year-old fatally shot in Madisonville due to father leaving out gun

A Madisonville father has been charged with felony child endangering after police said he left a handgun "easily accessible" to his children resulting in the fatal shooting of his 3-year-old Sunday.

Deangelo Davis is being held on a $25,000 bond after his arrest Monday.

According to court records, Davis left his weapon where his 3-year-old and 6-year-old could easily reach it. The documents do not say how the younger child was shot.

Police responded to Roe Street, which is listed as Davis' residence, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and found the child had been shot, investigators said.

The 3-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and died there, according to the police department.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 3-year-old shot in Madisonville due to father leaving out gun