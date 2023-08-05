Police: 3-year-old girl hurt from falling off second-story roof in Avon

Avon police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was from falling off a second-story roof, Friday morning.

According to police, around 11:19 a.m. a passing motorist on West Main Street in Avon called Avon Police after she observed a young girl sitting on a second-story roof at 661 W. Main St.

The girl had been located in the yard outside the home after falling from the roof and was carried back into an apartment, prior to the arrival of first responders, by an adult who was visiting the resident, police said.

The girl was examined on the scene by the Avon Fire Department and Stoughton Fire Department. She was transported to Boston Medical Center.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the girl was being watched by a babysitter with four other children between the ages of three and seven.

All children have been reunited with their parents and an investigation is ongoing

DCF is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

