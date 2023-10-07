Police: 3-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Lower Price Hill
Police: 3-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Lower Price Hill
Police: 3-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Lower Price Hill
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
The Treasury Department on Friday issued new guidance on how a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit can be used as a point-of-sale rebate starting in January.
The former Cy Young winner went under the knife Friday.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.
Car dealers can give buyers an instant rebate for purchasing certain electric vehicles starting in January of 2024, according to new guidance released by the IRS.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Tesla has cut US pricing on two its EVs — again. The automaker shifted the entry-level Model 3 to under $39,000, among other price drops.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
The cult of these clogs is real — more than 450,000 shoppers give them a perfect five-start rating.
"Who are you to determine whether or not an apology or whatever is satisfactory to a group of people that you do not belong to, who are the people who are offended?" The post Resurfaced 10-year-old racist tweets from beloved influencer couple prompt conversation about holding creators accountable appeared first on In The Know.
'Changed my life,' says a fan.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
There's more great news about jobs, but rising interest rates are wrecking the party.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
Bookmark it now. The post If you’re an avid deal hunter, this is the 1 website that needs to be on your radar appeared first on In The Know.
One-click checkout software company Bolt Financial is putting a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe behind it and moving on, according to CEO Maju Kuruvilla. “It obviously is a very, very involved process, but we're really happy to put that behind us,” Kuruvilla told TechCrunch. Here’s how it started: The company and its co-founder Ryan Breslow were subpoenaed last year by the SEC to investigate whether the company violated any securities laws during fundraising in 2021.
Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.