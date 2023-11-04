Police: 3 people hospitalized after triple stabbing at Capital Auto Auction in Manchester, NH

Three people have been hospitalized after a triple stabbing at an Auto Auction in Manchester, New Hampshire.

According to Manchester police, the stabbing happened late Saturday morning at the Capital Auto Auction on Londonderry Turnpike.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect has been detained, police say.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing and police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

Manchester Police are at the Capital Auto Auction on Londonderry Turnpike for a stabbing. Three people are being transported to the hospital with injuries and a suspect has been detained. We want to thank everyone for staying out of the area while police investigate. pic.twitter.com/mASwwNjE3G — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) November 4, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

