Police: 3 people injured, including suspect, in shooting in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 4—Three people were injured, including a suspect, in a shooting early Wednesday in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway area, police said.

Police responded to Sherburne Avenue and Asbury Street about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired and a vehicle speeding away from the area. Officers found more than 30 casings in the street and blood on Asbury Street between University and Avenue and Sherburne Avenue, according to Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Two vehicles arrived soon after at Regions Hospital with two people who had been injured. A 27-year-old woman was shot twice in her leg and an 18-year-old man was grazed by a bullet, Linders said.

A 26-year-old man who walked into United Hospital also had a graze gunshot wound. Officers who responded "recognized him from evidence and information gained at the scene as the shooter" and arrested him, Linders said.

Preliminary information indicated that a group of people were gathered on the 500 block of Asbury Street when there was an altercation and a person fired into a crowd, Linders said.

A bullet fragment went through the bedroom window of a nearby apartment. Police found it on the floor, next to a bed. A woman who was in the room had taken cover under the bed and wasn't injured, Linders said.

