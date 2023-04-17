Police: 3 people stabbed in ‘targeted’ home invasion in Quincy

Three people have been stabbed in Quincy in a ‘targeted’ home invasion

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Quincy Police responded to a possible home invasion at 400 Block of Granite Street. According to police, it was reported that gunshots were fired and multiple people were stabbed.

Upon arrival, police located 4 people inside, three of which were injured. The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, treated, and released.

Initial investigation shows that the suspect stabbed multiple people, and fled the scene, no shots were fired.

The suspect has been identified and will face charges at Quincy District Court.

Officers say that the house was ‘targeted’ and there is no active or continued threat to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

