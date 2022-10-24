Police say 3 people were killed in a shooting at St. Louis high school
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school on Monday morning. The slain victims reportedly included an adult, a girl and the shooter.
St. Louis police say three people are dead after a shooting a high school on Monday morning. The slain victims reportedly included an adult, a girl and the shooter.
At least two students were shot inside a St. Louis public high school on Monday, school administrators announced. The two students are being transported to the hospital.
The suspect "was quickly stopped by police" inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts school following the shooting, according to the St. Louis Public School District.
There is now ample reason to believe the transplanted Californians did not land in the nirvana many expected to find.
Latest news on school shooting in St Louis, Misssouri
Southern California Edison says people in LA, Orange, and San Bernardino counties could have their power turned off. Rachel Kim reports.
Another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week.
The violence took place at Central VPA High School in St Louis
A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy.
Plus, The RealReal partners with 11 Honoré on size-inclusive resale.
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in Southern California ahead of the final week of the regular season.
Opening statements are set for Monday in the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein. Already a serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-old former movie magnate is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks. Weinstein is more than two years sentence for a 2020 conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York.
At least six people were injured and transported to the hospital
The Florida Highway Patrol said Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road, when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.
A Central Florida attorney said he will ask a judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients after a ruling in South Florida.
We might have bit the cheese in the mousetrap with Texas.
(AP) - Six people were injured Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school. The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students, faculty, and staff to leave the building, many of them running. The school was immediately surrounded by dozens of police vehicles. St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police. A tweet from the police department said the shooter was in custody. No further details about the shooter were immediately released.
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty in Michigan court to 24 charges, stemming from a school shooting in 2021 that left four students dead. (Oct. 24)
About 1,000 students at a Virginia high school were out sick last week with flu-like symptoms after the school's homecoming event may have turned into a
Ron Bailey/Getty ImagesAt least two people were killed and six others were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday morning.Cops said the gunman, identified only as a man “about 20 years old,” was killed by police in a shootout just a few minutes after cops were called to the school around 9:10 a.m. During a press conference, police said officers ran into fire “without hesitation” while students fled the building. Cops sa
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2022, 18:16 Mobilised Russian reservists have been poorly equipped; they faced a lack of military boots and other items of clothing and equipment on the Kherson front.