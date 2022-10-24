Police say 3 people were killed in a shooting at St. Louis high school

WTVR

(AP) - Six people were injured Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school. The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students, faculty, and staff to leave the building, many of them running. The school was immediately surrounded by dozens of police vehicles. St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police. A tweet from the police department said the shooter was in custody. No further details about the shooter were immediately released.