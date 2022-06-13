Police say 3 people were killed and 4 were wounded in L.A. warehouse party shooting

Authorities say three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting during a warehouse party in Los Angeles at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Detectives have not yet determined a motive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories