Police: 1 dead, five others hurt in separate triple shootings an hour apart on South Side

Three people were wounded, one fatally, Saturday evening in the Gresham neighborhood in the second triple shooting on the South Side within an hour.

Gunshots rang out in the 7600 block of Peoria Street around 8 p.m., striking three people, according to Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face and later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. An 18-year-old man who was exiting a vehicle was wounded in the torso and taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

A 24-year-old woman who was driving in the area was shot in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said. Police said it was unclear where the shots were fired from.

An hour earlier, three others were shot by someone on foot at a park in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. A 40-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and another male of an unknown age were found wounded in the 7100 block South Prairie Avenue around 7 p.m., police said.

Police said the victims were sitting in nearby Meyering Park when someone walked up with a handgun and started shooting at them, authorities said. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said. The 56-year-old man suffered a wound to the leg and was taken to UC Medical Center in good condition, while the second male who was shot in the back was taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody for either shooting.