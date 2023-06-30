Police: 3 teens caught with fentanyl-laced pills

Jun. 30—Three teenagers were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night after being pulled over for a traffic infraction.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled over Devon Dunn, 19, after seeing his Toyota Sequoia straddling the line between two lanes of West County Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dunn told the officer he was swerving to keep his girlfriend, Yazza Nguyen, 17, from opening the car door, the report stated.

Because Dunn was holding a vape pen and was underage, the officer had Dunn, Nguyen and backseat passenger, Amaris Sanchez, 17, to exit the vehicle and he and another officer conducted a search of the vehicle, the report stated.

The officers found multiple folded dollar bills with a white powdery substance inside the car along with a gun, $680 in cash, 19 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills and multiple small red baggies used to individually package and sell narcotics, the report stated.

In addition, a plastic bag contained 11 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills fell out of Nguyen's shorts, the report stated.

All three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. Nguyen was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

All three remained in the Ector County jail Friday. Jail records did not reflect bail amounts.