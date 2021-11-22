Police: 3 teens killed in Sanger crash while fleeing law enforcement; 2 others survived

James Hartley
Three teenagers died in Sanger after police said the driver of a vehicle they were in lost control and went off the road while fleeing from law enforcement early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The teens killed in the crash, aged 14, 15 and 16, were in the car with a 14-year-old driver and an 18-year-old, both of whom survived, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old as Brian Atian Hudson but does not list a place of residence. None of the other occupants have been identified.

Police said in the release officers were responding to calls about possible vehicle burglaries around 5:30 a.m. when they spotted the white Ford extended cab pickup truck, matching the description of the suspect vehicle, in which the teens were driving. Police attempted a traffic stop and the driver fled police before losing control of the truck, crashing it into a tree in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Sanger.

Police said none of the teens were residents of Sanger but at least one had ties to the city.

