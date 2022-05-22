Police: 3 teens wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Authorities say three teenagers have been wounded during a triple shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

WPVI-TV reported that police said two of the teens are in critical, but stable condition, and one teen is stable.

The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. on Penn’s Landing, a stretch of waterfront parks and eateries along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.

No suspects are in custody.

