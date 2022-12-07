Police: Up to $30,000 worth of jewelry taken in EC residential burglary

Dec. 7—EAU CLAIRE — Up to $30,000 worth of jewelry was taken during a residential burglary on Princeton Avenue in Eau Claire, police say.

Melissa M. Borchardt, 44, 1105 Barland St., Ivy L. Leonard, 23, E9871 410th Ave., and Raina L. Rodefer, 19, 2204 Abbe Hill Drive, were each charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary.

Borchardt also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for both Leonard and Rodefer while a $500 cash bail was set for Borchardt. All three are prohibited from having contact with the victim.

Rodefer returns to court on Friday while Borchardt and Leonard both return to court on Jan. 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called on Sunday to the 2600 block of Princeton Avenue for a home that had been burglarized.

The owner said she was out of town and had assigned a woman to watch the house and her cats while she was gone.

The woman subsequently had to leave town and left the owner's house key with her daughter, Ivy Leonard.

The owner said between $10,000 and $30,000 worth of jewelry had been taken along with Green Bay Packer memorabilia, designer purses, guns and coins. There was no forced entry.

Leonard told police she became very sick and gave the house key to Rodefer, who went to the house with Borchardt. Leonard said she knew where the stolen items were and was going to get them back.

Rodefer told police she went to the owner's house a week earlier, and Leonard told her it was okay to take things if she checked with Leonard first.

Rodefer said she went to the house on Sunday with Borchardt to feed the cats. That is also when they took the items.

Rodefer said the house was locked when they left, but Borchardt joked to leave a window unlocked so they could come back later.

Rodefer said the house was not ransacked and she thought Borchardt may have gone back.

Borchardt told police Rodefer invited her to the come to the house and told her it was okay to take things.

Borchardt initially provided police with a false name. Marijuana was found in her clothing when she was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

If convicted of the burglary charge, Borchardt, Leonard and Rodefer could each be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.