Police: 31-year-old fatally shot in West Baltimore

Baltimore police say a 31-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening in West Baltimore’s Penrose/Fayette Street Outreach neighborhood.

Officers responded around 7:18 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert near the 2200 block of W. Lexington Street, where they found the unnamed man who had been shot, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.