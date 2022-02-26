Police: 33-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by car in Smyrna Friday afternoon

A 33-year-old woman from Dover was fatally struck by a car while walking on DuPont Parkway in Smyrna Friday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police.

The pedestrian was heading north in the right turn lane of southbound DuPont Parkway near the intersection of Joe Goldsboro and Paddock Roads at around 12:42 p.m., state police reported. At the same time, a 61-year-old man from Clayton in a 2012 Mazda MZ2 driving south on DuPont Parkway entered the right turn lane, police said.

The Mazda began to drift, police reported, and the right side and rear tire hit the curb before driving off the road completely. The car continued through the grass in front of Stover Construction LLC for "several feet" before hitting a mailbox, police said.

The driver then veered back onto DuPont Parkway and hit the 33-year-old woman with the front of his car, police reported. First responders took the woman to a nearby hospital, police said, where she died "a short time later."

The woman's identity has not yet been released. The 61-year-old driver and his 31-year-old passenger were not injured, according to police.

Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said the cause of the collision, which closed southbound lanes of DuPont Parkway in the area for over three hours, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 3rd Cpl. John Forester at 302-365-8485 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Pedestrian crash in Smyrna kills 33-year-old woman Friday afternoon