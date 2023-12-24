Police: 34-year-old man killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting overnight

A 34-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Over-the-Rhine.

In a news release, Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Republic Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Personnel performed life saving measures but the victim was determined to be dead. Police identified the man as Shawntase Beavers, 34.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 513-342-3542.

