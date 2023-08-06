Police: 34-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale

A pregnant woman died Saturday after she was shot in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.

A news release states officers responded to the 400 block of Rockdale Avenue at 5:21 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call reporting a person shot.

Police could not find a victim when they arrived on scene, but shortly later a shooting victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The victim died soon after arriving at the hospital.

The shooting victim was a 34-year-old pregnant woman. Police have not released her identity.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 513-352-3542.

