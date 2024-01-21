Police find $35,000 worth of cannabis products in Corona bust

Police discovered thousands of dollars worth of cannabis products during a bust in Corona.

Investigators discovered a cannabis delivery service was being illegally operated out of an apartment in the city.

On Jan. 16, officers served a search warrant at the residence where a cache of cannabis-related items was found.

During the search, around $35,000 worth of products was confiscated along with $1,600 in cash.

Photos from the bust show a large variety of items for sale including marijuana-laced snacks, cookies, many jars of flavored buds, vape accessories and more.

Around $35,000 worth of cannabis products were found at an illegal delivery service operation in Corona on Jan. 16, 2024. (Corona Police Department)

The identity of the suspect involved was not released.

Authorities are asking anyone with knowledge of an illegal dispensary operating in the city to call Corona police at 951-736-2330.

