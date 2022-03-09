Police: 36-year-old man fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore

A 36-year-old man died in Northwest Baltimore on Wednesday, police said.

Baltimore Police said they were called to the 5500 block of Park Heights Avenue in the Arlington neighborhood for a shooting just after 12:20 p.m.

Police said they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.