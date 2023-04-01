Police: 37-year-old man killed after gun stolen from holster while waiting in line at gas station

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed after Clayton County police said his gun was stolen from his holster as he waited in line to pay for a drink at a Shell gas station.

According to police, on March 30, Shannon Watkins entered the gas station in the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro to buy a drink. While waiting in line police told Channel 2 Action News a male suspect entered the store and stood behind Watkins, grabbed the gun from Watkins’ hip, and ran out of the store.

Watkins ran behind the suspect and attempted to get the gun back. During the struggle over the gun, a second suspect exited a car and started firing at Watkins, hitting him multiple times.

Police said both suspects fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300.

Watkins was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

With assistance from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, police were able to identify 18-year-old Chris Ervin Jr. as one of the suspects. Ervin was located by the county’s Elite Fugitive squad and was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill, robbery by snatching, cruelty to children 1st degree, criminal damage 1st degree, firearms-discharge near a highway, reckless conduct, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Clayton police are actively searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

