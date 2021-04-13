Police: 38-year-old Orwigsburg man victim of fatal road rage stabbing

Apr. 13—A 38-year-old Orwigsburg man was stabbed to death on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township in a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

State police at Schuylkill Haven said George Marcincin's body was found near the concrete barrier in the left southbound lane of the highway at the intersection with Brick Hill Road south of Orwigsburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Schuylkill County deputy coroner.

The driver of the other vehicle is in custody but won't be identified by police until he is formally charged, which is expected within the next five hours, police said after a 6 p.m. press conference at the barracks.

Police said the victim and the alleged assailant were involved in a road rage incident at about 2 p.m. and stopped their vehicles along the highway. Both men exited their vehicles and the assailant allegedly stabbed Marcincin multiple times and drove off.

Orwigsburg police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled. He eventually pulled over a few miles south along Route 61 between Holly Road and Chestnut Hill Drive, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Both the northbound and southbound passing lanes at the intersection were shut down as police investigated.

Roman Delight restaurant is on the west side of the highway in that area and BB&T Bank on the east side.