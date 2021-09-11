Police: 39-year-old man shot, killed late Friday night in Waterbury

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Friday night.

A 39-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Southview Street in Waterbury at 11:35 p.m.

The Waterbury police responded to a shots fired complaint in the area. The victim was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at the scene by the responding officers as well as by emergency medical personnel. He was brought by ambulance to St. Mary’s hospital, just a mile and a half away, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released, and no other details of the shooting were released as of Saturday morning.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crimes Division says the incident is still under investigation.

The department asks that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Waterbury’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

