Police make 3rd arrest in murder case, find woman in Windsor

Apr. 10—A woman who police say was one of three individuals involved in the killing of 75-year-old Rocky Hill resident Robert Iacobucci was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, and sixth-degree larceny.

According to police, the suspect, Melissa Feliciano, a 31, of Hartford, was arrested in Windsor following an investigation into Iacobucci's death.

An affidavit from state police says events unfolded this way:

On Monday night, police received several calls from a man who reported that someone at Iacobucci's residence had been bound, assaulted, and robbed. Upon arriving at the home, police noticed that one of two vehicles registered to Iacobucci was missing from the property.

When police called a cellphone number associated with Iacobucci, a woman who identified herself only as "Melissa" answered the phone and said Iacobucci might have been with another woman named Danielle. The woman said she answered Iacobucci's phone by accident and "abruptly ended the conversation."

Officers then entered the home and found Iacobucci's body tied to a chair and with significant injuries to the head and face, the affidavit says.

When police met with the concerned citizen who alerted them at the outset, he told them that Madeline Dickey, 35, and her fiance, Franklyn Cruz, 42, both of New Britain, had told him on Monday that they had recently spent time at the residence of an elderly man along with an unidentified female caretaker. They later called him and said that they returned to the residence and found the elderly man dead of an apparent accident but planned to move into his home and dispose of his body rather than alert authorities, the affidavit says.

However, Cruz admitted later that day to the concerned citizen and in front of Dickey, that he had killed the elderly man at his home after demanding money and valuables.

In an interview with police, Dickey said her friend, whom she identified as Feliciano, was Iacobucci's caretaker, but that she had complained of Iacobucci's treatment of her. Feliciano also mentioned that Iacobucci was in poor health and, having no family, was leaving "everything" to her when he died, according to Dickey.

Dickey said Feliciano then convinced Dickey and Cruz to give her a ride to Iacobucci's house at 1 or 2 a.m. on Monday in order to scare him into giving them money, the affidavit says. However, Dickey said that she stayed in the car upon arriving and subsequently heard Cruz and Feliciano get into an argument with Iacobucci after entering his home. Cruz told her that he and Feliciano had physically assaulted Iacobucci and tied him up.

Dickey said she and Cruz returned to the home later Monday and found that he had died, and they stole items from his home, including one of his vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Police announced on Tuesday that Cruz and Dickey were both charged with felony murder and first-degree robbery, but they continued to search for Feliciano before finding her in Windsor on Friday.

Feliciano was held in lieu of $750,000 bond, but online court records showing her next court date and whether she had been released from custody were not available Friday evening.

