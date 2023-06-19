Police: 4 people killed by gunfire in North Idaho city of Kellogg, suspect in custody

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Four people were found shot to death Sunday night in the city of Kellogg in North Idaho, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Kellogg police and the sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting the gun violence at approximately 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Police detained a suspect and believe there is no ongoing threat to the community, they said. Kellogg police and the Idaho State Police continue to investigate the deadly Father’s Day incident.

The Idaho State Police did not immediately respond Monday morning to a request for more information from the Idaho Statesman.

Kellogg is a rural mining town in the Idaho Panhandle with a population of about 2,200 people, according to U.S. Census data. Known also for its skiing, Kellogg is Shoshone County’s largest city, located about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene.