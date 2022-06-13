Police: $40Kin damages to Vernon Township business in attempted burglary

Jun. 13—VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville-area man caused about $40,000 in damages to a Vernon Township car wash in what police said was his second attempted burglary at the facility within two days.

Benjamin D. Kightlinger, 25, of 16257 S. Shady Acres, Vernon Township, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of criminal mischief, a felony count of criminal trespass, plus misdemeanor counts of theft and resisting arrest, and two summary counts of disorderly conduct.

At 3:18 a.m. Friday, troopers were responding to a burglary in progress at the 5 Star Auto Wash on Conneaut Lake Road when they saw Kightlinger breaking into a cashier machine, according to a news release. Kightlinger fled on foot a short distance before he was caught by troopers, the news release said.

5 Star Auto Wash is a two-bay, self-service automatic vehicle wash with cashier machines for each bay.

When Kightlinger was captured by troopers, it was his second alleged burglary at the property within two days, according to the criminal complaint filed by police. The Meadville Tribune obtained a copy of the complaint.

On Wednesday at 10:21 p.m. and again on Friday at 3:18 a.m., "in a continued course of conduct the defendant (Kightlinger) did break into a secured structure with no legitimate purpose," the complaint said. "The defendant did damage personal property of another which caused approximately $40,000 in damages."

James Taylor, the car wash's owner, told the Tribune on Sunday that the business remains open, but it may be several weeks before the damaged cashier machine can be repaired or replaced.

Kightlinger was arraigned on the charges late Friday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.

Kightlinger remained lodged in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown in lieu of $10,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Zilhaver on June 24.

