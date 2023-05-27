Police get $460,000 of drugs off streets with thorough investigation by Shoreline and King County

Shoreline Police tweeted on Friday that they had another successful operation after getting $460,000 of drugs off the streets, along with $3,839 in cash and one person in custody.

The investigation was done by Shoreline Police’s SET team, Criminal Investigations Unit, Patrol, and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

“The result of a long-term effort, countless hours, and diligent investigation,” said the SPD.

The King County Sheriff’s Office added, “Fantastic work by everyone involved! Our deputies, serving both KCSO and our contract partners, are dedicated to removing illicit narcotics from the streets of our communities.”