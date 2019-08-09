Police: 5 dead, 2 injured after crash in southern Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say five people are dead and two are injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls says seven people were in the vehicle when it went off the road early Friday in Scott County near Scottsburg and the injured were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away. He says several people in the vehicle were ejected.

Huls says it appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Details on the conditions of the injured and the names of those involved weren't immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.