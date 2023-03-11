Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.