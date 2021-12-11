Police: 5 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting

Orlando police say five people were injured Friday night during a drive-by shooting in the Callahan neighborhood.

The injured adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from the Orlando Police Department.

Officers found the injured people after responding to reports of a drive-by shooting at Jefferson Street and Garden Avenue, the agency said.

Shortly after, police located a possible suspect vehicle involved in the incident, according to OPD.

“Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting,” the agency said in a statement. “Right now the investigation is in its very early stages.”

This story is developing. Check here for updates.

