Police: 5 injured after shots fired at street racing event near Kent

Kent police are investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at a street racing event early Sunday near the Kent and Renton border.

According to Renton police, officers were investigating a crash at South Carr Road and Talbot Road South at 1:15 a.m. when a patrol sergeant heard gunfire coming from the area of West Valley Highway and South 180th Street. The intersection had hundreds of racers and spectators, police said.

When the sergeant and other Renton police officers arrived, they found five people who had been shot on the Kent side of the intersection.

Since the shooting happened within the Kent Police Department’s jurisdiction, it will be handling the investigation.

The Renton Police Department said it also responded to a shooting involving racers the previous night in the same area.