7

Police: 5 killed, including officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina's capital city, on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Midterms: A roundup of this year’s more provocative ads

    From rapping to hog hunting, this year’s midterm election ads seem to have everything, including the kitchen sink, quite literally. Political issues like abortion, crime and the Second Amendment are addressed in a roundup of this year’s more provocative ads.

  • Trump releases letter to Jan. 6 committee ranting about its investigation

    Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, after the panel voted to subpoena Trump over his role in the insurrection.

  • Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting

    Five people were killed by a shooter who opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday and eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested, police said. An off-duty police officer was among those killed by the suspect, who police only described as a white, juvenile male. The gunfire broke out around 5 p.m. along the Neuse River Greenway in a residential area northeast of downtown, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

  • Raleigh mayor says five people killed in shooting

    A gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina's capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes. (Oct 13)

  • 3 officers injured, suspect killed after shooting in Philadelphia

    Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed on Wednesday. The incident began when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge.

  • Juvenile in custody after at least 5 killed in shooting in North Carolina

    Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed in a shooting Thursday in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. Elise Preston has more.

  • North Carolina: Suspect,15, in custody after Raleigh shooting spree

    Five are dead and two are injured in a shooting spree that spanned over two miles on Thursday night.

  • Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson speaks about mass shooting

    The 15-year-old Raleigh mass shooting suspect was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries

  • Police respond to "active shooting" in Raleigh, North Carolina

    Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, were responding to an "active shooting" incident, the city's police department said.

  • Juvenile Suspect in Deadly Raleigh Shooting Arrested, Police Say

    At least five people, including an off duty police officer, were killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, October 13, according to police.Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo told a press conference that the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody at at 9.37pm on Thursday. “A white male juvenile was arrested by the Raleigh police department,” Borneo said.“A responding police officer who was injured and hospitalised has been released. One victim remains in critical condition,” Borneo said.“This is a sad and tragic day for the City of Raleigh,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. “We have to end this mindless gun violence that is happening in our country…we have to wake up,” Baldwin added.Raleigh Police said officers were responding to an active shooting in the Hedingham area on Thursday. Credit: City of Raleigh via Storyful

  • 'I will always act in the national interest', insists Liz Truss after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng - live updates

    Liz Truss said she will "always act in the national interest" after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and replacing him with Jeremy Hunt as she announced a major U-turn on her mini-Budget.

  • Longtime Fayette County sheriff faces retired Lexington police officer in election

    Christopher Holliday, a retired Lexington police officer, will be running against incumbent Sheriff Kathy Witt.

  • Armed Police on Scene of 'Active Shooting' in Raleigh, North Carolina

    Police in North Carolina said officers were on the scene of an “active shooting” in Raleigh, on Thursday, October 13.Raleigh Police said officers were at the scene near Neuse River Greenway and advised residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road to remain in doors.Footage posted to Facebook by Ricky Denning shows officers patrolling the scene.North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he had instructed state law enforcement to assist in responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.Local news was reporting that multiple people have been shot.This is a developing story. Credit: Ricky Denning via Storyful

  • Whoopi Goldberg and the 'Till' cast on the importance of Emmett Till's story: 'That's what systemic racism leads to'

    The new drama "Till" tells the story of Emmett Till's brutal murder and his mother's attempts to bring his killers to justice.

  • 2022 BMW i4 interior review

    Checking out the interior of the 2022 BMW i4.

  • Police respond to reports of active shooter in Raleigh, NC

    Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to an active shooting on Thursday and were telling residents to "remain in their homes."

  • Five dead in Raleigh, N.C. shooting: CBS News Flash Oct. 14, 2022

    A gunman killed five people along a walking trail in Raleigh, N.C., including an off-duty police officer. A suspect is in custody. No word on the motive. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will debate his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. The race is considered a toss-up. And the FDA has declared a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a drug used to treat ADHD.

  • AP Explains: Parkland school shooting sentence

    AP Explains: Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Oct. 13)

  • A member of the 9/11 Commission explains what the Jan. 6 committee should do next

    Former Rep. Tim Roemer, D-Ind., who was a member of the 9/11 Commission, says that the Jan. 6 committee has skillfully created a public record of what happened in the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Raleigh shooting: What you need to know

    Officials said that five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed.