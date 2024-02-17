Police: 5-month-old Nashville girl dies from injuries after father charged with abuse

A 5-month-old girl died Friday evening from injuries that Nashville police believe were caused by her father several days earlier.

The baby's father was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse, court records state. Detectives will discuss modifications to the charges with the District Attorney's office, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

Police from the Hermitage precinct responded Monday night to the family residence on Dodson Chapel Road concerning an unresponsive child.

A police officer was able to resuscitate the baby through CPR. The child was transported by ambulance to the Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, and tests led to the discovery of the internal injuries.

The baby was diagnosed with bleeding on the brain, retinal hemorrhages and a broken leg, police said.

The father was arrested Thursday and jailed on a $100,000, according to Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk records.

The girl's father told detectives that he was home with his daughter while her mother was at work. The father told police the girl may have been hurt by falling off a bed.

Medical staff reported that the injuries are consistent with non-accidental trauma, police said.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police: Baby dies from injuries after father charged with abuse