Police find 50 pounds of meth, guns and suspected explosives in Lexington office

Morgan Eads
·2 min read

Guns, suspected explosives and substantial amounts of drugs were found this month after a narcotics investigation brought detectives to an office suite Alysheba Way in the Hamburg area, according to court records.

William Ray Hargis, 23, is facing a federal charge of possession with the intent to distribute a substance containing methamphetamine as a result of the investigation, according to court records.

The investigation began on May 11 when police pulled over a vehicle and found about a pound of methamphetamine, according to an affidavit written by a Lexington Police Department narcotics detective working with the DEA as a task force officer. The driver told investigators that he’d gotten the meth — and had purchased kilograms of drugs — from another man.

The driver told investigators that he’d been to a basement unit of an office complex at 1795 Alysheba Way previously and witnessed about 40 kilograms of drugs in the ceiling of that unit, according to the affidavit in Hargis’ case. Two people had been observed cutting and packaging narcotics for distribution at that office unit.

Investigators set up surveillance and a detective witnessed Hargis enter the office building and exit with a black bag, according to the affidavit. Hargis got into an SUV with the bag, and police followed him until he met up with another man in a Chevrolet Impala.

Police then stopped both vehicles and detained both drivers, according to the affidavit. About 10,000 counterfeit Xanax pills were found in the Impala, and the driver told police he’d just bought them from Hargis for $5,000.

In Hargis’ SUV, police found a handgun and an empty black garbage back along with about $5,000 in cash and multiple keys on Hargis’ person, according to the affidavit. Two of the keys were later determined to go to the Alysheba Way office suite near Pink Pigeon Parkway.

Investigators later obtained a warrant for the unit at 1795 Alysheba Way, and during the search, they found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, about 500 counterfeit Xanax pills and about 2 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Also found in the unit were an AK-47, two semi-automatic shotguns, a pistol and seven “potential explosive devices loaded with flash powder,” according to the affidavit. Items associated with drug trafficking, including a hydraulic kilo-style press, a pill press and digital scales were also found, according to court records.

Hargis is set to have a preliminary hearing in federal court in June.

