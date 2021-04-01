Police: 52 grams of meth seized in Ohio

Apr. 1—The Scioto County Sheriff's Office and the Portsmouth Police Department reported 52 grams of meth were seized off the streets Tuesday following a follow-up by the probation office, according to a news release.

The meth is worth about $2,000 on the streets, according to the sheriff's office.

At 9:50 a.m., the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force responded to a Lucasville home after the Scioto County Adult Probation Department reported finding some crank during a home visit, the release stated.

A search turned up the meth, small packages of an unidentified powder, digital scales and other contraband, per the announcement.

Police arrested 59-year-old Maudie L. Tomblin on a probation violation and charged her with possession of drugs, the release stated.

Authorities have said Tomblin's case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a grand jury for further charges, the release stated.

Anyone with any information regarding narcotics trafficking in Scioto County is asked to call the task force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com to leave an anonymous message.

