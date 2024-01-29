Police: 56-year-old man found with serious gunshot wounds on Pleasant Street

A Worcester police officer searches with a dog after a person was shot on Pleasant Street Monday morning.

WORCESTER — A 56-year-old man was found downtown with serious gunshot injuries Monday, a Worcester police spokesperson said.

At about 11:45 a.m., police responded to calls about a shooting victim in the area of 35 Pleasant St. and located the man.

He was transported to a local hospital and the incident remains under investigation.

Police closed a stretch of Pleasant Street from Chestnut to Main streets early Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police: Man, 56, found with serious gunshot wounds on Pleasant St.