Police: 6 arrested at Decatur drug house

Aug. 31—Six people were arrested at an alleged drug house near the 1200 block of 20th Avenue Southeast in Decatur on Tuesday, according to Decatur police.

Officers went to the residence to serve an arrest warrant when they "observed obvious signs that the residence was being used as a drug house," according to police. Police said they found six adults and a 4-year-old at the home, in addition to marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

Justin Grant, 27, of Decatur, is charged with chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he was booked into Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $2,800 bond. Jail records show he was released Wednesday.

Emma Ince, 44, of Decatur, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said she was booked into Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $1,600 bond. Jail records show she was released Tuesday.

Four others were booked on smaller charges of loitering in a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bonds ranging from $600 to $1,276.

Police said the Morgan County Department of Human Resources removed the juvenile from the residence.

