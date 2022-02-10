Police: 6 charged in drug roundup

Feb. 9—Police rounded up six people allegedly involved in drug activity at a Southeast Decatur residence on Tuesday, according to a news release from the department, with two of the six facing felonies.

Felicia Simmons, 35, of Somerville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors and is being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600.

Ashley Smith, 34, of Trinity, is charged with obstructing justice by using a false identity and two misdemeanors. Her bail is set at $3,400.

Four others arrested at the Ninth Avenue Southeast residence have misdemeanor charges filed against them involving possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, loitering in a drug house and attempting to elude authorities.

Decatur police investigators said three individuals were seen in the house and during a search, three others were found hiding in the house.

Residents in the neighborhood contacted the Police Department's vice/narcotics unit and complained about drug activity and drug sales at the house, according to a statement from Decatur police.

