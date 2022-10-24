Police: 6, including toddler, hurt in NC shooting

Six people, including a toddler, were shot Saturday night, police in North Carolina said.

Oxford police officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday. Oxford is about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) north of Raleigh.

The victims ranging in age from 18 months to 64 were taken to a local hospital and four of them were flown to other hospitals, but details of their conditions weren’t available, police said.

Oxford police and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting.

Commissioner Bryan Cohn, who lives nearby, heard the gunshots, WTVD-TV reported. Cohn said he was on the scene of the shooting after it happened and saw people trying to get out the area.

“It was like a warzone. The screaming, the just the horror that was taking place is not something you’d expect to see in a small town,” Cohn said.

