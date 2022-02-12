Police: 6 men break into Rowley marijuana shops, 4 caught

Feb. 11—ROWLEY — Four men were captured and two remain on the loose after local police say they used a hammer to break into two retail marijuana shops Thursday night and steal several items.

One of the suspects, Gauris Encarnacion, 22, of Lawrence, was arraigned the following afternoon in Newburyport District and ordered held on $20,000 cash bail. He faces two counts of breaking and entering of a building nighttime for a felony, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and having burglarious tools.

Judge William Martin doubled the amount of bail request by Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy and ordered Encarnacion to stay away from the businesses and stay away and have no contact with witnesses and victims. Encarnacion is due back on March 3 for a pretrial hearing.

Encarnacion's attorney, Tony Papoulias, asked for $500 bail saying his client had strong ties to the area and did not have a criminal record. He also said his positive identification as a suspect was "strictly on clothing."

Police say Encarnacion and five other people broke into Fine Fettle and Cape Ann Cannabis, both on Route 1, within minutes of each other starting around 11:35 p.m. After grabbing batteries, cartridges and a cash box, the suspects took off in a white car which may have been stolen. The car was spotted hours later in New Hampshire by state police and after crossing the border into Massachusetts on Interstate 495 in Salisbury, local state police began chasing it. The pursuit ended in Haverhill near River Road when the car lost a tire.

Two of the six people in the car managed to escape but Encarnacion and three others were caught. The other two men, identified as Jose Tapis-Vasquez, 19, and Planco Olivio, 23, both of Lawrence, were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries sustained in the car crash. Tapis-Vasquez and Olivio were issued summonses due to their injuries. A juvenile also caught at the scene will also be summonsed to court, according to Sgt. Charles Hazen's report.

A Rowley police detective, who had watched video footage of the Cape Ann Cannabis break-in, was able to identify Encarnacion and the others in police hands based on the clothing they wore, according to a Rowley police report.

Cape Ann Cannabis camera footage shows four men getting out of a white Honda sedan, one of them wielding a hammer. After the man holding the hammer smashed a hole in a glass side door, all four of them entered the business.

"It did appear that they took one item about the size of a laptop," Hazen wrote in his report, adding all of them were wearing masks and gloves.

After police arrived, they found the store's sales area counters and cabinets "open and in disarray." The store's owner came to the scene and said a metal cash drawer was missing as well as batteries, according to Hazen's report.

Hazen's report ends by stating that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.