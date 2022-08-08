Police: 6-year-old critical, man dead, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game occurring when an argument broke out, ending with shots fired.

The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor St. SW around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people shot.

A man in his 30s was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 6-year-old child was also taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital. The child is in critical condition.

The other four victims are stable.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact 911, Atlanta Police Homicide unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

