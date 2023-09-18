Police: 6-year-old Georgetown boy hospitalized after neighbor attacks him with baseball bat

The Williamson County sheriff's office has accused a man of assaulting his neighbor's son and his own mother with a baseball bat.

A 6-year-old Georgetown boy was unconscious in a hospital bed on Monday, a week after a neighbor broke into his home and attacked him with a baseball bat, according to authorities and his father.

The boy, whose name is Jeremy, suffered multiple fractures to his skull after his neighbor, Daniel Logan, hit him with a baseball bat in Jeremy's bedroom, according to an arrest affidavit. It said the injuries have caused the boy's brain to swell.

The Williamson County sheriff's office did not respond to a request for comment on Monday about the motive for the attack.

Jeremy's father, Art, said he could not comment on whether or not his family knew Logan because it is an open investigation. The father said he didn't want his last name or his son's last name used. A Gofundme site has been established for Jeremy's medical bills.

Jeremy, a 6-year-old Georgetown boy, was attacked with a baseball bat in his bedroom by his neighbor, officials say.

Logan also hit his own mother in the face with the baseball bat after he attacked the boy, the affidavit said. He is charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both first-degree felonies punishable by up to 99 years in prison. He has no previous criminal history in Texas, according to public records.

More: Man fatally shot his mother and killed himself in Georgetown, sheriff says

The boy's father said that his injured son was very active in jiu jitsu, soccer and painting.

"He spoke fluent Chinese and was studying Chinese characters, played piano and was a role model, a hero to his younger brother," Art said. "He is awesome."

Logan's wife told a detective who first arrived at the scene on Rock Mill Loop in Georgetown that she woke up to loud banging noises in the early morning on Sept. 11, the affidavit said. It said she could not find her husband and saw the back door of their house was open.

More: Man gets 45 years for killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Cedar Park

She walked out the back door, the affidavit said, and saw a hole in the picket fence that she and her husband shared with Jeremy's parents on Rock Mill Loop. She said she then saw the back patio door glass had been shattered at her neighbors' house, the document said.

Daniel Logan is charged with injury to a child after attacking his neighbor's son with a baseball bat, an affidavit said. He is also charged with aggravated assault in connection with hitting his mother with a baseball bat, authorities said.

It said Logan's wife told the detective she heard her mother-in-law and also Jeremy's mother screaming from inside the house.

Logan's wife said she then saw Logan's mother walking out of the neighbors' back patio door. Logan's mother was covered in blood from her face down to her shirt, the affidavit said. It said Logan's mother "frantically screamed that Daniel was killing everyone inside." Logan's mother then told his wife that Logan had struck her in the face with a baseball bat and asked the wife to call 911, authorities said.

Police said they were notified about the incident at 5:17 a.m.

A detective later interviewed Logan's mother at a hospital where she was being treated, the affidavit said. She said she saw Logan holding a baseball bat and entering the neighbor's house through the shattered glass of the neighbors' back patio door, the affidavit said.

It did not say where Logan's mother was when she saw Logan enter the neighbors' house. She told the detective that she saw Logan go upstairs to the second story of the house, so she followed him upstairs, the affidavit said.

Logan's mother said that after she got upstairs, she saw Jeremy "slumped on the floor of an upstairs bedroom," authorities said. She said she saw Logan walking back downstairs with a baseball bat, according to the affidavit. She then saw him confront a man who she believed to be Jeremy's father, according to the affidavit.

Logan's mother told the detective she was following her son from behind and pleaded with him to stop when he turned around and struck her across the face with the baseball bat, authorities said.

Detectives also interviewed Jeremy's mother, the affidavit said. It said she said she was awakened by loud banging from downstairs. According to the document, she saw her husband protect her and her family from Logan.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 6-year-old Georgetown boy hospitalized after being attacked with bat