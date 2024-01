A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday evening in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when two people opened fire from the street at 6:22 p.m. The man was shot twice and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said no suspects are in custody, and they’re investigating the shooting.

