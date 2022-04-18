Police: 62-year-old woman carjacked in Ballantyne CVS parking lot on Easter

A 62-year-old woman was carjacked in a Ballantyne CVS parking lot just after noon on Easter, according to police.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report said the incident happened at the Providence Road store.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries from the attack. She is recovering from bruises and scratches.

ALSO READ: Woman assaulted, breaks leg during southeast Charlotte carjacking, CMPD says

She told officers that the person stole everything, including her SUV, purse, wallet, phone and six Easter baskets.

The victim said she does not know her attacker. No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Deputies looking for man who attacked someone with machete in York County)







